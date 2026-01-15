Thomas Andrew Belfield, 60, of Clinton, MD, passed away on January 10, 2026. He was born on February 27, 1965, to William & Joyce Belfield.

Thomas was predeceased in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Travis Belfield of Mechanicsville, MD, daughter Jessica McVerry of Mechanicsville, MD, brothers William Belfiled (Billy) Jr of Conway, SC, Bobby Belfield of Port Tobacco, MD, Donald Belfield of Nanjemoy, MD, George Belfield of Mechanicsville, MD, 6 grandchildren, Rose McVerry, Dylan McVerry, Zackery Bell, Canden McCauley, Karter Belfield and Colton Belfield. As well as his cousin Douglas Allen Belfield of Westminster, MD and lifetime friend Roland Lee of Clinton, MD.

Thomas was a hard worker and a true craftsman in plumbing – a jack-of-all-trades who took pride in fixing, building, and helping others with his hands. He knew how to make the most out of life’s simple joys.

He will always be remembered for his kindness, and his unwavering love for those around him. Although he may no longer be with us, his spirit will live on in our hearts of all who knew him.

