Chris Robbin Kendall (64) passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to family.

Chris was born on July 7, 1961, in Washington, DC, to John A. Kendall and Betty Louise (Norris) Kendall.

Chris worked most of his life as a maintenance technician for Fifth Management Company, a role he took pride in through years of hard work and dedication. His tenure with the company also allowed Chris to embrace his love of music. He was a very gifted singer and became a regular performer for company holiday parties, something he always loved reminiscing on. He sang every chance he could and often entertained friends and family by belting out an Elvis Presley or Toby Keith tune.

Chris loved his family. He married the love of his life, Eileen, on August 12, 1986, and they built a life rooted in love, commitment, and family. Together, they welcomed their two children, Chrissy and Thomas, who were truly the Apples of Chris’s eye. He beamed with pride whenever he spoke about them and how blessed he was to have such loving children. His love for them was evident in every word he shared.

Chris found happiness in simple pleasures like visiting Rosecroft Raceway, playing corn hole and horseshoes at family pool parties, and taking trips to various casinos to play slots. He loved taking family vacations to Williamsburg & Myrtle Beach. Some of his other favorite pastimes were playing keno, daily lottery numbers, and playing bingo at the local ADF hall. He loved playing cards and hosting intense poker games with family and friends.

In his final months, Chris faced illness with quiet strength and grace. During this time, his family rallied around him, surrounding him with love, care, and comfort. Their devotion reflected the deep bond he had spent a lifetime building, and he was never alone—held close by the people he loved most.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Kendall and Betty Louise Kendall; his brothers, Walter Lee Kendall and John A. Kendall Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Linda Faye Kendall (Raffeo).

He is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen M. Kendall (McClure); his cherished children, Christain “Chrissy” R. Kendall (Mike) of Newburg, MD, and Thomas E. Kendall (Danielle), his brothers, Thomas W. Kendall (Rebecca), Frank A. Kendall all of Mechanicsville, MD; and his sister, Pamela A. Trexler (Keith) of Waldorf, MD.

He also leaves behind his beloved nephews: Billy Kendall (Jamie) of Memphis, TN; Mark Kendall (Jamie); John Trexler (Jacklynn) of Newburg, MD; and Robert K. Trexler Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD. Chris was a proud and loving grandfather to Jonathan, Eric, Logan, Garrett, Morgan, and Annaleigh, and he will be dearly missed by his many great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD, with prayers at 7 pm by Fr. Raymond Schmidt. A mass of Christian burial will be held on January 20 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD. Pallbearers will be Billy Kendall, Mark Kendall, Robert Trexler, John Trexler, Jonathan Swann, and Dominic Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County in Chris’s memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.