Paul “Leon” Lyle

Leon Lyle, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2026, at the age of 89. He was born on March 2, 1936, to the late William and Vivian Lyle.

Leon spent his working years as a skilled metal lather and was a proud member of Lathers Local #9. He was known for his strong work ethic, dedication to his trade, and commitment to providing for his family.

Outside of work, Leon found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved fishing and crabbing, spending time near the water whenever he could. His faith was an important part of his life, and he especially enjoyed singing in church and choir. Paul also had a fondness for puzzles, which kept his mind sharp and brought him quiet enjoyment.

In 1996, Leon married the love of his life, Mary Jean Lyle, with whom he shared many loving years of companionship.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vivian Lyle; his daughters, Lana Lyle, Kori Kitts, and Tammy Bridenbaugh; and his grandson, Gregory Skaltsis.

He is survived by his son Neil Lyle (Gina), daughter Cynthia Skaltsis (Peter); his grandchildren, Ashley Fox, Dillon Lyle, Krysta Dimisa, Panagiotia Garcia, Derek Kitts, and Heather Kits; and 14 great-grandchildren. Leon will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His legacy of hard work, faith, and love for family will continue to live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.