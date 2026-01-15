Daniel Roy Twombly, 45, of Hollywood, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2026 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

Dan, as he was affectionately known, was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life was one marked by love, compassion, and faith in God. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and many more whose lives were touched by him.

Born on May 29, 1980, he was the beloved son of Wendell and Sonja Twombly. He graduated from Lackey High School in 1998, and earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Maryland in 2002.

Dan spent over 22 years in Federal Service, working for the Department of the Navy, at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division where he met the love of his life, Jennifer Heath Twombly. They were married on August 9, 2008 at Swan Point Golf and Country Club. In 2019 he transferred to U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, in Washington, DC as a Program Analyst.

Dan was kind, intelligent and generous with his time. He was known for his gentle and caring nature, and infectious smile. He loved to laugh, enjoyed spending time with his family and pet French Bulldog Blueberry, and cherished his time with his daughter Emma. Together, the family enjoyed cruises to the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean’s private island and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.

In addition to his parents, Wendell and Sonja, Dan is also survived by his wife, Jennifer, his cherished daughter, Emma; sister, Gina Bohl; niece, Zenobia Bohl, nephews, Trevor Hinkle and Dylan Hinkle; in-laws, Robert and Cheryl Heath, sister in law, Michelle Heath Hinkle (Rodney); and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Dan’s Celebration of Life on Monday, January 19, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Remembrances shared from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Kilner at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Dan’s name be made to St. John’s Catholic School, 43900 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.