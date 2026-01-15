Brenda Mae Lynch, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2026, at the age of 79.

She was born on September 14, 1946, to the late Norman and Helen Myers. Brenda was married to William Harry Lynch, who preceded her in death. Together they built a loving family and raised four daughters: Christine Murphy, Rose M. Burke, Kelly A. Lynch, and Tracy M. Johnson.

Brenda’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She was deeply devoted to her family and treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her home and heart were always open to those she loved.

She found comfort and strength in reading her Bible and enjoyed watching television, listening to music, and creating a warm and welcoming home. Brenda took pride in cooking, cleaning, and decorating, finding fulfillment in caring for her family and surroundings.

She is survived by her four daughters, her brothers Norman R. Myers, James E. Myers, and Kenny W. Myers, and her sister Vivian A. Robinson. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Brenda M. Conrad, Barbara J. Hamilton, James W. Burke, Tonya N. Sorrels, Megan J. Joyhnson, Timothy A. Johnson, and Samantha N. Kayser, along with 13 great-grandchildren who brought her immense pride and joy.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Brenda Mae Lynch will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to family, her faith, and the quiet love she showed through everyday acts of care. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.