Richard Lee Sandidge, Sr., 86, of California, MD passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Cecil T. Sandidge and Nellie Wills Sandidge. He was the husband of the late Marjorie “Margie” Lea Sandidge whom he married August 6, 1966, at Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood, MD. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2023.

In his younger years, Richard loved a good game of pitch or poker and never shied away from a wager, always taking the game seriously. He began his plumbing career working for D&D Plumbing before eventually going out on his own, building a reputation for hard work, reliability, and pride in his craftsmanship. Never taking advantage of his customers. One accomplishment that he was very proud of throughout his life was that he was the very first fireman of the month in January 1958 and receiving it again the following month at the Lexington Park Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Outside of work, he found great joy in auctions – especially coin auctions where his keen eye and deep knowledge shined through. An avid coin collector, he was delighted with the history and stories behind each piece, a passion he carried throughout his life.

Above all else, he loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and took great pride in them. He was also known for his kindness and quiet faith. He would often say a prayer and give a blessed silver dollar to those suffering from illness, offering comfort and hope. In his own thoughtful way, he showed gratitude by giving a two-dollar bill as a thank-you to those who helped him – small gestures that reflected his generous spirit and heartfelt appreciation.

He is survived by his children: Tammie Sebacher of California, MD, Richard (Beth) Sandidge, Jr. of Port Republic, MD, Donna (Bart) Pulliam of Lexington Park, MD, Steven Sandidge of California, MD, and Tracy (Rusty) Edelen of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his sister, JoAnne McGuire of Joliet, IL.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Truette Sandidge, Charles Sandidge, Dorothy Kidd, Mosby Sandidge, Thomas Sandidge, Warren Sandidge, Ronald Sandidge, and Wanda Stone.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 10-11 AM with a funeral service held at 11 AM at the Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 with interment following at Joy Chapel Cemetery, 44345 Joy Chapel Road, Hollywood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons: Daniel Sebacher, Matthew Sebacher, Seth Sebacher, Travis McLane, Jason Pulliam and Parker Edelen. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters: Kristina Sebacher, Sarah Sebacher, Heather Bradley, Erica Sandidge, Victoria Plunkett, Kinsley Hecker and Raelynn Edelen; and great grandchildren: Hunter Bradley, Aubrey and Abigail McLane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the Hollywood United Methodist Church.

