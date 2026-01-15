James Calvin “Cal” Bruce, 85 of Colonial Beach, VA (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA with his loving family at his side.

He was born May 6, 1940 at the family home in Prince George’s County, MD to the late Larry E. Bruce and Laura A. (nee: Leake) Geib. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Larry Bruce, Wallace Bruce, John Bruce, Garland Bruce, Frances Mudd, and Elizabeth Bruce.

Cal is a 1958 graduate of Bladensburg Senior High School, where he met the love of his life. Shortly after her graduation and 17th. birthday, the two married on June 21, 1959 and celebrated over 66 wonderful years together. He spent the first 22 years of his career working in the printing industry, all along working over 40 years personally and professionally as a skilled automotive mechanic at several Ford dealerships and PEPCO before retiring from M-NCPPC. (MD- National Capital Park and Planning Commission).

Cal loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could beginning with the birth of his sons. Throughout there youth, he coached them through many football and baseball teams, eventually expanding to travel teams. Whatever they did, he remained active and steadfast with extracurricular activities. As a family they enjoyed camping along the Eastern shore. Cal’s love of cars and racing was shared with his sons. As a young man he could be found at the dragstrip racing his 56 chevy and 40 Chevy Coupe, then later racing stock cars in Beltsville, and finally later drag racing his’78 El Camino. His pet project was working on his prized 56 Chevy Belair and 78 El Camino. Later in life, in retirement he became an excellent baker with many specialties including his banana nut bread. He also enjoyed cooking big traditional family dinners and cutting his lawn. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Nationals. He and his wife most recently enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. Family was his greatest love, and was thrilled to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, Cal is also survived by his sons, Wayne C. Bruce of Bennett, NC and Robert D. Bruce (Cindy) of LaPlata, MD; grandchildren: Christopher Bruce (Jessica), Alison Ayers (Zachary), Erika Bruce-Schwab (Joe); SSgt. J.T. Bruce, USAF, and Kristen Bruce; his sister-in-law, Gladys Bruce of Pomfret, MD; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.; with a service celebrated at 6:00 p.m.; at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD 20722.

