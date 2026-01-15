MaryGene Harmon, of Harwood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025. She was born on March 17, 1937, to Louis Noll and Evelyn McMurdy.

MaryGene was married to the love of her life, Donald Lee Harmon, who preceded her in death. Together, they shared a devoted and loving marriage.

She is survived by her sons, Michael William Harmon of Harwood, Maryland, and Timothy Bryan Harmon of Shady Side, Maryland; her cherished grandchildren, Patricia Ann Harmon and Timothy Bryan Harmon, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Kock.

MaryGene worked for many years as an Accountant at the A. H. Baker Company Insurance Agency in Washington, D.C. Most recently, she was employed by A&M Glass Company. She was known for her strong work ethic and attention to detail.

In her free time, MaryGene enjoyed reading and traveling, pursuits that brought her both joy and fulfillment throughout her life.

MaryGene will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her quiet strength, and her warm, caring spirit.

Interment will be held on February 10, 2026, at 2:30 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.