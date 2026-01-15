Tracey A. Vernon, 61, of Huntingtown, MD, and Melbourne Beach, FL, passed away on January 4, 2026 at the Hospice of Charles County in Waldorf, MD. She was born on February 19, 1964, at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD, to Ruth and Donald Louie Griffin. Tracy grew up in Beltsville, MD, and attended High Point High School. She graduated in 1982 and went on to earn her undergraduate degree at University of Maryland in College Park. She then completed her master’s degree while teaching for Calvert County Public Schools. Tracey was a dedicated teacher of 32 years and devoted follower of Christ. She was an incredibly talented artist and had many of her works displayed at the Artworks at 7th gallery in North Beach. She loved the ocean, relaxing on the beach, fishing, and boating with her family.

Tracey is survived by her beloved husband Charles “Chip” Vernon; daughter Lindsey Parra, and son Charles “CJ” Vernon, Daughter-in-laws Marina Vernon and Amanda Parra; grandchildren Mateo Vernon, and Isaiah Parra; mother Ruth Walker; sister Vicki Sharp, brother Donald Griffin, and-in-laws James Sharp, Karen Griffin and Michael and Maureen Vernon. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Louie Griffin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

A Mass to honor Tracey will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in North Beach, MD. The mass will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the North Beach Fire Hall. The Celebration of Life will be an informal event and people are welcome to come and go as they please. There will be an opportunity for a quiet moment of remembrance to pay your respects as well as a less formal celebration to include hors d’oeuvres, music, and beverages of all kinds. For those so inclined, you are encouraged to offer a brief anecdote or personal story about your time with Tracey. The Celebration will be an uplifting opportunity to reminisce in the joy she brought to so many people’s lives.

Service

January 16, 2026 2:30 p.m.

St. Anthony Catholic Church

8816 Chesapeake Ave.

North Beach, MD 20714

Celebration of Life

January 16, 2026, directly following mass

North Beach Fire Hall

8536 Bayside Road

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732