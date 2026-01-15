Larry Dale Glaubitz, 78, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away on January 4, 2026, at his home. He was born on August 6, 1947 in Riverdale, Maryland, to Jean Loree (Quapp) and Gerald August Glaubitz. Larry grew up in Morningside Maryland. This is where he started his firefighting service as a volunteer at Company 27 Morningside Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16. He attended Suitland High School, graduating class of 1965. After serving in the United States Navy, he began his career as a professional firefighter in Prince Georges County. He served for 27 years retiring in 1995 at the rank of Lieutenant. Larry loved spending time eating Maryland crabs, watching the Washington Capitals hockey team, tinkering with his old cars, all while enjoying a rum & coke or a beer. He treasured his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie Jean Glaubitz. He is survived by his children, Deana Lynn Gunto, Dawn LaBar (Jeffrey), and Michael Glaubitz (Stephanie); grandchildren Christina and Zachary, Justin LaBar (Rachel), Gavin, Camden, and Hudson; great-grandchildren Adam, Libby, and Luke, and former spouse of 20 years Sharon Schombert.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, or D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation.