Gage Erik Johnson of Dunkirk passed away January 5, 2026. He was born February 25, 2013, to Erik David and Charlene Louise (Feyers) Johnson. Gage attended Mt. Harmony Elementary School and was currently in the 7th grade at Northern Middle School.

He was passionate about the outdoors and fishing. He loved being on the water skiing, tubing, boating, and swimming. He also enjoyed camping, riding dirtbikes and 4-wheelers, and had a love for cooking. From an early age he was able to make various dishes including homemade pasta and fresh ceviche. Gage always went above and beyond for everyone. He would help anyone with anything and was one of the kindest kids you would meet.

Gage is survived by his parents Erik and Charlene Johnson, sister Alexandra Johnson, and grandparents Shirley and Michael Feyers, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents David and Virginia Johnson.