Lexington Park Woman Charged with Felony Theft Scheme Involving Over $21,000

Latoya Nicole Sewell, 43, of Lexington Park has been charged with two felony counts related to an alleged theft scheme involving more than $21,000, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Sewell is facing charges of theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, both classified as felonies. The alleged incidents occurred between May 27, 2025, and August 4, 2025, at a residence on Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

According to charging documents submitted by Cpl. Gerard Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the case began when an adult male victim—identified in court documents as the defendant’s father—reported unauthorized bank transactions from his account. The victim told police that Sewell had access to his financial information due to shared mail and used Zelle to transfer funds from his Cedar Point Federal Credit Union account to her own account without permission.

The victim provided documentation from the bank showing numerous unauthorized transactions. He claimed Sewell promised to repay the funds once she received her disability check, but he ultimately chose to pursue criminal charges.

Investigators subpoenaed and reviewed Sewell’s Wells Fargo bank records, confirming the receipt of approximately 90 unauthorized transactions totaling $21,347.00 from the victim’s account. The documents state that when officers approached Sewell at her residence in August 2025, she asked the victim, “Is he here to arrest me?” and declined to provide an official statement, though she made a recorded remark asking whether “some of that money [was] used in this house”.

Sewell has been summoned to appear for a Preliminary Inquiry on February 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom 2 at the St. Mary’s District Court. If convicted, each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

