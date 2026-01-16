Waldorf Woman Charged with First-Degree Assault After Alleged Knife Threat in Early Morning Incident

Tia Nicole Williams, 20, of Waldorf, has been formally charged with first-degree assault following an early morning incident that allegedly involved threats with a knife during a domestic dispute, according to charging documents filed by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. on January 7, 2026, at a residence on Westdale Drive in Waldorf. According to court records, the adult male victim had invited Williams to his home. Upon arrival, Williams was reportedly heavily intoxicated and became belligerent when the victim attempted to arrange transportation for her departure.

Court documents state that when the victim tried to place Williams in his car to take her home and later called an Uber, she became combative. Williams allegedly exited the vehicle, placed her bag on a nearby recycling bin, and began rummaging through it. She then reportedly pulled out a knife with brass knuckles attached and advanced toward the victim in a threatening manner.

The victim told law enforcement that he fled to his home and called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who arrived within minutes. Officers noted that Williams displayed physical aggression, spat, and approached them while holding the weapon. Based on the described behavior, law enforcement determined there was probable cause to charge her with first-degree assault for allegedly attempting to cause serious physical injury while armed with a deadly weapon.

Williams was arrested and processed by Charles County authorities. She was released the same day on her own recognizance. As part of her release conditions, she was ordered not to contact or harass the adult male victim and not to possess any weapons. She appeared remotely for her initial court appearance, represented by a court-appointed attorney.

A preliminary inquiry hearing is scheduled for February 9, 2026, at the Charles District Court

