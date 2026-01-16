Newburg Woman Sentenced for Filing False Sexual Assault Report Against St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy

Destiny Jordan Pellegrini, 26, of Newburg, was sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to filing a false statement with law enforcement, according to court records from the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Pellegrini was charged with one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to a peace officer under Maryland Criminal Law § 9-501. The charge stemmed from a January 30, 2025, incident in which Pellegrini allegedly falsely reported that she had been sexually and physically assaulted by a male deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to charging documents, a call was placed to the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communication Center on the morning of January 30, 2025, by a woman identifying herself as a friend of Pellegrini. During the call, Pellegrini could be heard in the background stating, “A female officer should not have put his fingers inside of me.” When asked for clarification, the caller explained that the alleged assailant was a male officer.

The nature of the accusation led the call taker to transfer the matter to a duty officer, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation through its Office of Professional Responsibilities. Pellegrini later submitted a formal complaint stating that a male deputy had assaulted her and refused to provide his name or badge number.

Detective First Class J. Bowling, who led the investigation, interviewed Pellegrini both in person and over the phone and ultimately determined that the allegations were false. Pellegrini later admitted during questioning that she had not been assaulted by any officer and confirmed that her statements were untrue.

Pellegrini was formally charged on July 1, 2025, and multiple court dates followed, including postponed trials and hearing continuances. On December 4, 2025, she entered a guilty plea, and sentencing was concluded on January 8, 2026.

Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser sentenced Pellegrini to 180 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. She will also serve two years of supervised probation beginning after her release.

