Police Arrest Leonardtown Woman After Alleged Public Disturbance and Drug Possession

Heather Marie Garner, 37, of Leonardtown, has been formally charged following an incident earlier this month that led to her arrest by the Maryland State Police.

According to court documents, Garner faces seven misdemeanor charges stemming from events on January 11, 2026. These include one count of intoxicated public disturbance, three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia, and three counts of CDS possession—not cannabis.

The arrest occurred around 5:05 p.m. when Trooper First Class Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a report of a disorderly woman on Wheeler Street in Lexington Park. Upon arrival, the officer located Garner in the roadway, reportedly screaming, crying, and struggling to remain upright while holding onto her dog’s leash. According to the report, she appeared highly intoxicated, was incoherent, and could not provide photo identification.

Garner allegedly identified a black backpack lying in the road as hers. Trooper Oyler reported that upon attempting to locate identification inside, several glass smoking devices commonly associated with CDS use were immediately visible. During the encounter, Garner allegedly removed her shirt and pants, exposing herself in public, while continuing to yell loudly, drawing the attention of neighbors in the area.

After being taken into custody, a search reportedly produced three glass smoking devices containing suspected cocaine residue. Garner was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center due to what authorities described as erratic behavior and spitting.

At her initial appearance on January 12, 2026, Garner waived her right to an attorney for that proceeding. She was released on an unsecured personal bond of $2,000 and ordered to abstain from alcohol and unprescribed controlled substances during the pretrial period. The court also noted prior failures to appear, a lack of financial resources, and limited family ties in the decision to impose bail conditions.

