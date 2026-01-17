Large Comercial Fire Reported at Hollywood Used Auto Parts and Maximum Autobody in Hollywood

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 3:48 p.m., fire and rescue crews responded to a large commercial fire at Hollywood Used Auto Parts and Maximum Autobody, located at 43904 Commerce Avenue in Hollywood.

Initial reports indicate approximately 30 vehicles were on fire. Multiple fire and rescue units are on the scene actively working to control the blaze.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use caution, as emergency operations are ongoing and traffic disruptions are expected.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.