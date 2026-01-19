PG County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Sex Abuse Charges

Marcus Jerome Hunt, 32, of Temple Hills, Maryland, pled guilty today, to two counts of transporting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in federal court. Hunt is a previously registered sex offender.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty plea with Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Maryland, and Colonel Michael A. Jackson, Acting Superintendent, Maryland State Police (MSP).

On December 1, 2020, MSP received two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from Dropbox, Inc. Dropbox reported that on November 1, 2020, three CSAM video files were uploaded, involving the same Dropbox account, with the username “Marcus Hunt” user ID; email address, which included the name “Marcus Hunt” embedded within the address; and IP address. The Google account associated with the above-referenced Google email address was then deleted on November 6, prior to MSP receiving the CyberTips. Dropbox disabled the account after filing the NCMEC tips.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the Dropbox account, which uncovered 40 videos, including the three videos Dropbox reported to NCMEC. After reviewing the files, law enforcement determined that approximately 20 of the 40 video files depicted CSAM. Additionally, law enforcement traced the IP address associated with the Dropbox account to Hunt’s Temple Hills residence.

Then on January 21, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants at Hunt’s residence. Authorities seized multiple devices from the residence, including a Samsung cell phone, an iPhone, two tablets, two USB drives, two SD cards, and a gaming PC. The gaming PC contained a desktop shortcut to The Onion Router network (Tor) browser, the Samsung cellphone was in factory reset status, and one of the USB drives was reformatted. Law enforcement also conducted keyword searches for “Dropbox” and the email address associated with the Dropbox account, locating artifacts for the keywords on the iPhone and one of the tablet devices.

During questioning, Hunt admitted possessing a Dropbox account but denied knowing about the email address associated with the account.

Hunt is facing a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, visit justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

Know2Protect is a Department of Homeland Security national public awareness campaign to educate and empower children, teens, parents, trusted adults and policymakers to prevent and combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse; explain how to report online enticement and victimization; and offer resources for victims and survivors and their supporters. Learn more about Know2Protect at dhs.gov/know2protect.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended HSI and MSP for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan S. McKoy and Joel Crespo who are prosecuting the case.