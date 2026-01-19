Early Morning Crash in California Sends One to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, approximately 6:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Chancellors Run Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for a motor vehicle accident involving an unresponsive subject.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle, rear-end style collision with no entrapment, and confirmed one patient had serious injuries.

EMS evaluated all individuals involved and requested Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 7 to transport one patient.

Rather than landing at the scene, Trooper 7 remained at its hangar while EMS transported the patient to them to transfer and subsequent airlift the patient to an area trauma center.

All other vehicle occupants declined medical treatment and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Rescue Engine 92 provided barrier protection to ensure the safety of emergency crews operating near traffic. Once EMS units cleared the scene, the incident was turned over to local law enforcement for traffic control and investigation.

All Photos Courtesy of ScanMD Fire & Rescue Solutions

