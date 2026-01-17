Police Investigating Death of 25-Year-Old Man After Possible Overdose in Waldorf

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6000 block of Grizzly Bear Court in Waldorf, for the reported possible overdose and one not breathing.

911 callers reported a 25-year-old male was not breathing after a possible overdose, with family members administering NARCAN to the victim.

Crews arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch and confirmed CPR was in progress.

Emergency medical services pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death. CCSO Opioid Awareness

Charles County Health Department – The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, is a 24/7, 365-day-a–year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health issues or addiction, there are a variety of resources that can help.