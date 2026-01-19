Governor Moore Announces Legislative Action to Safeguard Vaccine Access for Marylanders with Vax Act of 2026

“Governor Wes Moore announced the Vax Act as part of the governor’s legislative agenda during the 2026 Maryland General Assembly. The legislation is a direct response to the Trump-Vance Administration’s efforts to discourage access to vaccines and undermine trust in vaccine science.”

“The federal government’s rapid shifts and the unnecessary confusion surrounding vaccine policy put public health at risk. In Maryland, we will continue to protect our people by ensuring our guidance is driven by proven science, not political headwinds,” said Gov. Moore. “Our legislation reflects a simple belief: access to lifesaving medicines like vaccines is essential to the health and safety of every Marylander.”

In the most recent attack on vaccines and vaccine science, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overhauled the vaccine schedule for children on Jan. 5. The action decreased the number of recommended routine vaccines from 18 to 11 despite a lack of transparency into the review process and a lack of substantive evidence. The change follows a directive from President Trump.

By contrast, the Moore-Miller Administration and the Maryland General Assembly have taken a number of steps to safeguard broad vaccine access. To protect Marylanders’ access to vaccines, Governor Moore previously signed legislation to ensure that insurance providers continue to cover the cost of all vaccines as recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The legislation protects against the withdrawal of vaccine coverage for a range of illnesses. Governor Moore also sig​​ned le​gislation to expand vaccination authority for pharmacists, allowing them to administer flu and COVID vaccines without a prescription to anyone 3 years and older.



In 2025, Maryland joined the bipartisan Northeast Public Health Collaborative and the GovAct Public Health Alliance, partnering with other states and jurisdictions to dispel misinformation, develop recommendations based on scientific evidence, and ensure broad access to quality care and evidence-based guidance. Governor Moore also announced a first-of-its kind adult vaccine program to expand access to critical immunizations for uninsured and underinsured Marylanders. Administered by the Maryland Department of Health, the program provides recommended vaccines for free to Marylanders aged 19 and older at local health departments across the state. ​

“Vaccines remain one of the most powerful public health tools that we have to protect Marylanders and our communities against severe illness and preventable disease,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Immunization is a core public health priority for Maryland, and we will continue to have Marylanders’ backs by providing them with guidance and recommendations grounded in rigorous, evidence-based science.”

The governor’s bill for the 2026 legislative session establishes new authority for the secretary of the Maryland Department of Health to issue official recommendations for immunizations, screening, and preventive services for Marylanders based on science and clinical guidance. The ​bill also decouples the State’s vaccine authority from that of federal government bodies, providing space for Maryland’s health secretary to consider the guidance of federal agencies and entities as elective.

Under the proposed legislation, the secretary will take into account authoritative medical organizations that issue independent recommendations—namely the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynecology when making recommendations. The secretary will also consider applicable guidance from other state and federal bodies. The proposed legislation ensures insurance coverage and pharmacist administration of vaccines.

“I applaud Governor Moore’s attention to providing vaccines for all Marylanders that choose vaccines so they can remain healthy,” said Senator Pamela G. Beidle.

“The history of universal childhood vaccination is a true modern-day miracle, preventing premature death for about 154 million children worldwide over the last half century, staving off lifelong debilitating conditions resulting from now preventable diseases, and minimizing the life-threatening impacts of others,” said Delegate Heather A. Bagnall. “Despite the deep frustration we are experiencing at the uncertainty and conflicting information coming from our federal agencies, I am grateful that in Maryland we are continuing to lead and lean into our shared values to protect access for all Marylanders. As chair of the health committee, I recognize equally the reality of vaccine hesitancy, the heartbreak of death and life altering illness, and the incredible value of prevention and want to thank our governor for his partnership in taking decisive action to ensure access to safe, proven, life-preserving vaccines and the science behind them.”

“MedChi strongly supports this legislation and commends the Moore Administration for reaffirming Maryland’s commitment to evidence-based medicine and public health,” said MedChi Chief Executive Officer Gene Ransom. “By vesting authority in the secretary of health to issue immunization, screening, and preventive service recommendations grounded in sound science and trusted clinical guidance, this bill provides stability, clarity, and consistency for physicians and patients alike. Importantly, anchoring state policy to the independent, expert recommendations of organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists ensures that Maryland’s public health decisions remain guided by medical expertise rather than political shifts. This thoughtful modernization of our code strengthens patient access, supports physician-led care, and protects the integrity of preventive health policy in Maryland.”