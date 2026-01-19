Three Transported to Trauma Center, Two Others Transported After Serious Crash With Entrapment and Ejection in Waldorf

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 6:42 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 7000 block of Bensville Road in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with multiple trapped and one ejected. The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision which alerted additional First Responders to the scene.

Firefighters found two patients trapped in one vehicle, and one adult male patient who was ejected from another, with all patients being conscious and alert.

Two helicopters were requested to land nearby, however, while Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 were requested, Incident command later cancelled Trooper 7 who then responded to a separate serious crash in Waldorf a short time later.

Trooper 2 transported one patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Two additional patients were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Two patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Police responded and are investigating the motor vehicle collision.