Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Announce Passing of Life Member John G. Guy

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad announces with great sadness the passing of Life Member John G. Guy on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

John joined the department in 1994 and served the citizens of St. Mary’s County for more than 28 years. During his tenure, he held the positions of Chief Engineer and Fire and EMS Engineer for many years.

In 2000, John received a Silver Medal of Honor in recognition of his role in saving two lives from drowning following Hurricane Floyd. His commendations include departmental ribbons for Military Service, Medal of Valor, Life Saving, Chief’s Award with one star, EMS Provider of the Year, Fire Engineer, EMS Engineer, Chief Engineer, Firefighter I, HazMat Operations, and COVID-19.

John was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

John will be remembered as a valued member of the Fire and EMS team. His kindness, friendly personality, and reliable advice will be missed by all who knew him.

Information regarding memorial arrangements will be shared when finalized. The department extends its condolences to John’s family during this difficult time.