February 2026 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Birding events, special activities for members, and live music highlight February at the Calvert Marine Museum. The month’s lineup also includes family-friendly programs, educational tours, and seasonal celebrations for visitors of all ages.

For the full calendar of February events, visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

CMM Celebrates the Year of the Horse – According to the Chinese zodiac, this is the Year of the Horse, and CMM is celebrating the history of horses in Maryland. Visitors are encouraged to look for quarterly educational posters in the museum lobby near the Discovery Room, featuring horse facts and lore. From the Miocene to the present day, and from the Calvert Cliffs to the shores of Assateague, explore the beauty, excitement, and enduring legacy of the horse. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Join museum educator Lori to explore the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Thursday – Saturday, Feb. 5-7 – CMM Member Appreciation Days

CMM will recognize and thank its members with special activities and exclusive perks during Member Appreciation Days, taking place Thursday through Saturday. The three-day celebration will include welcome refreshments, opportunities to engage with museum leadership and staff, special animal programs, member-only discounts in the Museum Store and a raffle. Additional details will be shared directly with members via email.

Thursdays, Feb. 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Feathers, Shells, Claws, Oh My! Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 6 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Sunday, Feb. 8 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Meet a mystery animal not normally on display at the museum. Each month, the CMM Education team highlights a different creature found in local estuaries. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission

Saturday, Feb. 14 – Great Backyard Bird Count | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The museum will host this annual nationwide citizen science event celebrating the beauty and wonder of birds. Visitors can take part in hourly bird walks (binoculars provided), create a lovebird craft, and learn about local birds, bird clubs, and popular birdwatching locations in the area. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Feb. 16 – Universal Coprolite Day Celebration | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Join us for the fourth annual celebration of fossilized poop, otherwise known as coprolites. Stations featuring fossilized feces and the stories they tell will be dispersed through our galleries. The event will also feature coprolites in the making…modern feces, some with a twist and a new Scats and Tracks activity. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Feb. 19 & 26 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Feathers, Shells, Claws, Oh My! For preschoolers ages 3–5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Feb. 21 – CMM Canoe & Kayak Club Annual Meeting | 10 a.m.

The CMM Canoe & Kayak Club invites current and prospective members to its annual meeting to plan the 2026 paddling season. The club offers organized, leader-guided excursions exploring Southern Maryland’s creeks, marshes, and rivers, with trips typically held twice monthly during paddling season. The meeting will take place in the Waterfront Lounge at the museum. To RSVP or for more information, contact John Altomare at [email protected] or visit Clubs | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Feb. 27 – Maritime Performance Series: The Burnett Sisters Band | 7–9 p.m.

The Burnett Sisters Band—siblings Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli of Boone, North Carolina, joined by Geary Allen from Minster, England—are gifted multi-instrumentalists beloved on the traditional music circuit. To assign a genre to The Burnett Sisters Band would be to oversimplify the breadth of their musical influences—at a typical show, a driving bluegrass standard might be followed by an old-time fiddle tune, a classic Hank Williams song, a recognizable Geary Allen original, or a soaring gospel melody, all topped off with a flatfooting dance number by Anneli. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $20 online up to one day in advance, and $25 online or at the door on concert day. Maritime Performance-Burnett Sisters #2 Form Registration

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members, $6 for children ages 5 – 12, children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.