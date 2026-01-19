Volunteer Fire Departments in 17 Maryland Counties Get $167,314 for Rural Wildfire Protection

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service is providing Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 55 volunteer fire departments in 17 counties across the state. The funded projects help volunteer fire companies enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

For the 2025 grant cycle, finalized in December, the Maryland Forest Service is providing $167,314 in match funding to complete $370,376 in total project cost. The grants match up to 50 percent of project cost with a maximum grant of $3,500 per department. For this grant cycle, all but two Maryland applicants received a grant.

Funding for this program is provided by the USDA Forest Service.

Maryland Volunteer Fire Assistance grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are: (Full list here)



North Beach Volunteer Fire Department

$1,520

($3,040)

Charles County

Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad

$750

($1,500)

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($8,055)

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc.

$570

($1,140)

La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

$3,500

($7,650)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($34,403)

Prince George’s County

Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad

$1,215

($2,429)

St. Mary’s County

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,345)