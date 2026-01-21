UPDATE: Noise Advisory – Inshore Weapons Testing, Potential Supersonic Flights Jan. 21-23, 2026

UPDATE 1/20/2026: Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Smith Island, Maryland and residents of the Northern Neck of Virginia are advised of an inshore weapons separation testing event Wednesday, Jan. 21 to Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

This test flight has the potential to generate a sonic boom that could be heard and potential felt throughout the surrounding communities.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing and training activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

