Early Morning Green House Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, January 16, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, and Second District were dispatched to the 41100 block of Bishop Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a greenhouse complex fully engulfed and quickly spreading to two nearby greenhouses and an adjacent shed.

Due to the scale of the fire and the potential hazards from stored chemicals, the incident was immediately upgraded to include a Working Incident Task Force and a Water Supply Task Force. These task forces bring in additional engines, tankers, a squad, an ambulance, and an ALS unit, along with enhanced water supply support critical for operations in non-hydrant areas.

Despite quick work by volunteers, by 3:43 a.m., both greenhouses were reported to be fully involved in fire.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County operated on the scene for over two hours.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

