No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Great Mills

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, At approximately 10:14 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of the Dyson Building Center on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported vehicle on fire with possible entrapment. Early reports suggested the possibility of an individual still inside the vehicle.

Due to multiple calls reporting the vehicle was on fire with one subject possibly inside, the incident was upgraded which brought firefighters from Bay District and Second District to the scene.

BDVFD Rescue Engine 92, along with Chief 3B quickly arrived on scene to find a passenger vehicle fully involved in flames and found the vehicle was confirmed to be unoccupied.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes and returned to service a short time later. Police completed an accident report due to the vehicle being in motion at the time of the fire starting.

Photos Courtesy of St. Mary’s County Maryland Facebook Page.

