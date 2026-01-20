Maryland Tow Truck Operator Arrested in Calvert County for Theft, and Traffic Charges After Vehicle Stop

Jerlyn Guerrero, 45, of Brooklyn, Maryland, has been charged with multiple offenses following a traffic stop in Calvert County involving allegedly stolen license plates tied to a towing company and a vehicle with a suspended registration.

According to court documents, Guerrero was charged with three misdemeanor offenses: possession of a stolen manufacturer’s number, possession of a serial number for fraudulent purposes, and theft under $100. He also received three traffic citations for driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and displaying registration plates issued for another vehicle.

The incident began on January 12, 2026, when the Calvert County Control Center dispatched deputies to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Chesapeake Beach Road after receiving a report that a tow truck was entering Calvert County with license plates previously reported stolen. Officers from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police coordinated to stop the truck, which had pulled into the Dunkirk Wawa.

Deputy K. Grabill stated in court documents that after confirming the plates were listed as stolen out of Montgomery County, he and other officers approached the vehicle and detained the driver, who was identified as Guerrero. The truck displayed the company name “Jacob Towing LLC,” which Guerrero stated he owns and operates as the sole employee.

According to the report, Guerrero told law enforcement that he received the plates from the Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) after his previous registration was suspended due to unpaid tolls. He claimed he obtained the new tags two to three months earlier. However, records showed the tags were originally issued in April 2025—approximately nine months before the stop.

Deputies contacted the towing company that reported the tags stolen—Torque Towing LLC—after learning that both the front and rear plates on Guerrero’s truck matched the company’s missing registration number. A representative of Torque Towing LLC told officers that the company had received more than $300 in toll charges and had been held responsible for a vehicle crash, both tied to the stolen plate number. The representative stated that the company had no record of the tags being issued to any of its trucks and had reported the matter to Montgomery County authorities and the MVA.

When asked about the registration paperwork, Guerrero stated he had not looked at the documents after receiving them and claimed he did not know the tags were registered under another company’s name. Investigators found that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the registration card did not match the VIN of the vehicle Guerrero was operating. A check of the truck’s actual registration showed it should have had plates listed under a different number, which had also been suspended due to jurisdictional violations and a Service Equipment Repair Order (SERO).

Deputies seized the stolen plates and registration card and placed them into evidence for safekeeping. Guerrero was arrested at the scene and later spoke again with officers after a phone call involving the Torque Towing LLC representative and an individual identifying themselves as an MVA investigator. During that call, the MVA representative reportedly stated that the registration plates had been issued to Guerrero “in error.”

Despite that alleged administrative error, Guerrero was formally charged and taken into custody. He appeared before a judicial officer that evening and waived his right to an attorney for the initial appearance only. The court released Guerrero on personal recognizance, finding that the charges did not require detention and that release would reasonably ensure his appearance at future proceedings.

His trial is currently scheduled for March 2, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Calvert County District Court in Prince Frederick.