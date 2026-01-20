Levi Michael Kuhn II, 65, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 7, 2026. On December 19, 1961, Levi was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to the late Levi Michael Kuhn and Helen Louise Kuhn.

For over 20 years, Levi worked as a carpenter. He was also very handy and could repair things around the house.

Levi was blessed with two sons, Dean Kuhn of Mechanicsville, MD, and Christopher Kuhn of Mechanicsville, MD.

In his free time, he enjoyed music, hanging out around the pool, playing horse shoes, fishing, and spending time with the newest addition to the family: Levi’s little princess, Amelia Kuhn.

Levi was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two sons: Dean and Christopher Kuhn, his brother John Kuhn and his wife Antonette Kuhn of Charlotte Hall, MD, and sister Karen Quade and her husband Billy Quade of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Aden Kuhn and Amelia Kuhn.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with the memorial service beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.