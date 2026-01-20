Ruth Rebecca Mercure, 62, of Bryantown, MD, passed away on January 13, 2026. She was born on January 22, 1963, in St. Peterburg, Virginia. Daughter to the late Leo H. Mercure and Mary Dean.

Ruth attended Carver Elementary School and later graduated from Great Mills High School. She went on to earn a master’s degree and built a successful career working in IPT Logistics as a government contractor. Ruth was also a proud member of the St. Mary’s Historical Society.

She enjoyed music and proudly played with her band “Cool Country,” an important and joyful part of her life.

Ruth is survived by her son Jeremy L. Mercure (Leeann); her brothers, Leo Paul Mercure (Lisa), and Conrad Mercure; brother-in-law, John W. Stone; and her three grandchildren, Leo, Sammy, and Ben.

Along with her parents, she is proceeded in death by her sister Deanne Marie Stone.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a memorial service held at 12:00 PM, officiated by Father Keith Burney at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.