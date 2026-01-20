Katherine Ann (Kit) Spalding of Leonardtown, Maryland died peacefully just hours after her 99th birthday in the early morning hours of January 14, 2026.

She was born January 13, 1927 to the late Francis Xavier and Elizabeth Claire (Thompson) Spalding. She was the oldest of 9 siblings and was also the first grandchild on the Thompson side and received lots of attention from her grandparents and older relatives. Her life changed drastically after her mother died from childbirth complications when she was 13. At that time, she had just graduated from 8th grade at St. John’s and was ready to enter high school. Her mother’s sudden death, left her father to raise her and her siblings by himself. He did so while working a job and farming and with the help of relatives who remained active and involved in their lives.

Kit was named after and influenced by her mother’s sister, Kitty Thompson who was a very independent and skilled nursing professional. This set Kit on a trajectory to follow a nursing path. She applied to nursing school after high school and worked as a “pinkie” at St. Mary’s Hospital giving her a jump start prior to her formal education in nursing. She became acquainted with the Sisters of Mercy and began her nursing training and her training as a Sister of Mercy simultaneously. Upon completion, she was sent as a nun (Sister Mary Celestine) and registered nurse to Alabama where she was the only registered nurse at a hospital opened by the church that served African Americans in a time when the south was still very segregated. From 1947 to 1948 she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps, America’s first uniformed service corps for women initiated during World War II. She was very proud of her time as a cadet and her service to her country. Kit continued her nursing and her education with a Bachelor’s in Nursing and a Masters in Psychiatric Nursing. She left the convent after 25 years and supported the state of Maryland where she supervised community mental health facilities focusing on children and families until her retirement.

She always knew she’d return to her family and to St. Mary’s County. She was pleased to live her “golden years” in Cedar Lane Apartments in Leonardtown where she continued to enjoy community style living where you looked out for your neighbors. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, art classes, coffee get togethers and many other forms of socialization.

In the last 2 ½ years, due to medical problems that left her unable to continue living independently, Kit was a resident of St. Mary’s Nursing Home. She still had a sharp mind and many opinions and remained the family matriarch. She continued to keep up on all family happenings and still participated in many family events. She was in her glory when surrounded by the little ones. Her relationship with the Lord never wavered over the years. She remained a faithful servant of God and no matter what hand was dealt to her she knew the Lord would see her through. If you asked her how she was, 99.9% of the time, she was “good enough”.

Kit is survived by her sister, Susan Miedzinski, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was extremely proud of her family and continued to know the names of all the little ones even though the number kept (and keeps) growing.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James, Francis (Bunny), Samuel (Sam), Joseph (Sonny), and George and her sisters, Betty Jo, Helen, and Mary Jean.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, January 23, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Memorial Mass beginning at 12:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will immediately follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACTS (A Community That Shares), Cedar Lane Senior Living Apartments, St. Mary’s Nursing Center, and/or any organization dealing with humanitarian issues, specifically dealing with children.

