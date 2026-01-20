Robert Charles Minshall, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on January 14, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Robert lived a life defined by curiosity, loyalty, and a deep appreciation for both the people and the world around him.

A lifelong lover of comics, Robert found joy in sharing this passion with his fellow “fan boys” and dear friends, Noel Ramos, Shawn Graham, Dan Soto, Rocky Buckler, and Bill Black. Whether debating storylines, celebrating new issues, or simply laughing together, this community brought him tremendous happiness.

Robert also had a profound connection with nature. He loved being on the water and spending time outdoors, often in the company of his family. Those peaceful moments-sunlight on the river, quiet mornings outside, the simple beauty of the natural world-were among his greatest joys.

Before joining his Chalk Point family, Robert served his country in the Navy with dedication and humility. He built a distinguished career, earning multiple accolades, including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy “E” Ribbon, and the National Defense Service Medal. His military service reflected the same loyalty, steadiness, and work ethic that later made him so deeply respected by those who worked beside him at Chalk, where he formed very dear and lasting friendships.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Irene and Howard Zilleckis; his father, Robert and Wanda Minshall; and his brother Jimmy.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife Brenda; his loving daughter and son-in-law, Sophia and Nick Haghverdi; his two cherished granddaughters; and his daughter-in-heart, Cicily Matthews. He is also survived by his siblings Tom, Frank, Daniel, Jason, Steve, and Kim (and their families), and his sister-in-law Susie and son Zachery Eskue (and family), whom Robert loved as a son. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, and beloved lifelong friends.

Robert’s presence will be deeply missed, but his humor, kindness, and the passions he shared so freely will live on in the memories and hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.