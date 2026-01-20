Gordon “Sonny” Miller Osborne, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 7, 2026. On March 18, 936, Sonny was born in Front Royal, VA, to the late William and Josephine Osborne.

At just 17, Sonny wed the love of his life, Thelma. By the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army, serving honorably for three years. Following his discharge, Sonny dedicated more than 60 years to working as a marine mechanic in Solomons, MD. He had a passion for racing boats and an enduring love for the water.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, and daughter, Kathy Osborne. He is survived by his son William Osborne (Deborah) of Annapolis, MD, and Gordon Osborne, Jr. of Maryland, as well as six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with mass beginning at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Immaculate Conception Church in memory of Sonny.

