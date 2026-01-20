James Dennis Lewis passed away peacefully at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home on January 11, 2026. He was born on August 29, 1951, at Patuxent River Naval Air Station to the late William E. and Justina Lewis. Jim graduated from Great Mills High School in 1969 then joined the U.S. Army and served from Dec 29, 1969, to Dec 28, 1972.

During his service, he was deployed to Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal (NSDM designated national emergencies), Vietnam Service Medal (VSM designated 1961 to 1973), 3 Overseas Bars (time spent combat in zones), Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device (RVNCM), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Device (South Vietnamese military decoration of heroism in combat),

Air Medal with Valor Device (direct combat demonstrating bravery beyond standard) with two OLC (Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters), Sharpshooter Badge Riﬂe M16, and Expert Badge Hand Grenade.

Upon returning from overseas, Jim started a career for the Department of Defense at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and ultimately became the supervisor for the Supply Fuel Division from 1972 until 2015.

Beyond his career he enjoyed ﬁshing with anyone, but especially his son Nick, watching golf and NASCAR, and helping others build, repair, haul, and just do whatever was needed. Jim is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Jennifer (Shannon) Misner, son Nick (Lisa), granddaughters Madison Trossbach and Kirsten Misner, and great-granddaughter Malia McDowney. His brother Mike (Peggy) Lewis and nieces Tracy (Chuck) Latham and Heather (Jim) Shaffer, and great nephews Dylan Latham, Dalton Latham, and Connor Shaffer.

Many thanks to everyone at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for their kindness and the touching military service they provided our family.

