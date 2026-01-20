Justine Mary Pratt, 81, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on January 15, 2026. She was born on October 14, 1944, in Washington, DC, and resided and eventually retired in Waldorf, Maryland. She was the beloved daughter of the late Alfred Joseph Pratt and Bernice Mary Pratt.

She spent much of her life in the Washington, D.C. area and was employed by the National Credit Union Administration in Alexandria, Virginia, and later years by Giant Food in Waldorf, Maryland.

Justine was an avid animal lover and found great joy and comfort in the companionship of animals throughout her life. She was a devoted catholic and had a close relationship with the nuns at the Mount Carmel Monastery in LaPlata, Maryland.

She is survived by her loving brother, James Pratt (Gerry) of Annapolis, Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Alfred Joseph Pratt (Beverly) of Lothian, Maryland, and sister Joyce Bernice Wood and her husband David Wood of Hughesville, Maryland. Justine is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. David Wood, Jr., (Amber), Christopher Wood (LaDonna), Joyce Hayden (Brian), Teresa Turner (William), Lora Jarboe (Richard), Melinda Cornwell (Raymond), Donna Pappas (Bill), Todd Pratt (Jen), Kelee Norris (Ed), Josh Pratt (Jeannie), and Jimmy Pratt.

Services pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles County Humane Society and or the Carmelite Nuns at Mount Carmel Monastery in LaPlata, Maryland.

