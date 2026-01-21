House Fire in Mechanicsville Results in Total Loss, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 11:32 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Seventh District were dispatched to the 39000 block of Cooney Neck Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported residential structure fire, with multiple callers reporting black smoke coming from the home.

The 911 caller reported they were working in the garage when the fire started, with the garage being on fire and attached to the home. They reported they were the only one home and was outside.

Chief 2A, Engine Tanker 24, Engine 23, Tanker 2, and Squad 2 responded, along with units from the Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Bay District, Hughesville, Dentsville, Bel Alton, and Prince Frederick Fire Departments.

Chief 2A quickly arrived on the scene to find a one story residence on a basement with smoke showing on the first floor and a working fire in the basement. The homeowner confirmed that no occupants or pets were inside the residence.

Engine Tanker 24 arrived on scene and advanced an attack line into the basement, while an additional handline was deployed through the front door. Firefighters reported fire in the garage, basement, first floor, with it quickly extending into the attic.

During operations, multiple floor collapses were reported on the first floor, prompting crews to withdraw from the basement and the incident being declared defensive only.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene conducting overhaul and monitored hot spots for over 3 hours.

No injuries were reported.

The same day, at around 9:00 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from the home and advised they think the fire rekindled. Crews arrived on the scene to confirm smoke coming from the residence, and found an active basement fire.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes and no injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

