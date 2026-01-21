Health Department Now Offering No-Cost Vaccines Through Maryland’s Free Adult Vaccine Program

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is now offering recommended adult vaccines at no cost to eligible Maryland residents through the Maryland Free Adult Vaccine Program. This statewide initiative expands access to immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults ages 19 and older by reducing financial barriers to preventive care.

The program is designed to give adults more options to protect their health and to help limit the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses across Maryland communities. Age-appropriate vaccines continue to be available for uninsured and underinsured children through SMCHD’s Vaccines for Children Program.

“Vaccinations are a recommended and proven way to prevent serious illness and protect our community’s health,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This program removes cost as a barrier so adults can receive vaccines that help prevent disease, reduce strain on families and the health care system, and keep our community safer and more resilient.”

Who is Eligible

Uninsured and underinsured adults ages 19 and older.

“Underinsured” refers to individuals whose health insurance does not cover recommended vaccines or requires high out-of-pocket costs.

Vaccines Offered

COVID-19

Flu

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV, for adults 60+ or at risk)

Pneumococcal

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Hepatitis B

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

IPOL (Poliovirus Vaccine Inactivated)

Shingrix (Shingles)

No Cost

All vaccines provided through this program are free for eligible adults. Individuals may be asked to confirm insurance status; however, no one will be denied services due to inability to pay.

How to Get Vaccinated

SMCHD’s Health Clinic in Leonardtown will be offering free vaccines through the Maryland Vaccine Program. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, please call 301-475-4430 and ask for Clinical Services.

Vaccines are still available for uninsured and underinsured children at SMCHD through the Vaccines for Children Program.

For more information, please visit smchd.org/clinical-services/immunizations.