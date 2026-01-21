Leonardtown Business Association Seeks Vendors for Vintage Vibes Weekend

Leonardtown Business Association is now accepting vendor applications for its upcoming Vintage Vibes Weekend, taking place May 2, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vendors specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage goods, retro décor, apparel, records, and other unique finds are encouraged to apply. This event celebrates timeless style, nostalgia, and the charm of all things vintage.

Vintage Vibes Weekend offers vendors an opportunity to showcase their merchandise in a lively, community-focused setting while connecting with shoppers, collectors, and visitors.

Interested vendors are invited to apply and secure their spot while space is available.

For vendor details and application information, please contact go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/vintagevibes