Governor Moore Announces $73.7 Million for Community Revitalization and Economic Development Projects in Proposed FY 2027 Budget

Governor Wes Moore announced $73.7 million in his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget to fund 252 projects through the six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The investments in county and municipal governments, community development organizations, and other community institutions and partners will support projects and activities directly advancing local revitalization goals in Maryland’s disinvested communities across the state.

“These projects are ready to move forward and will play a role in communities achieving their visions, which supports a more resilient, economically competitive and affordable Maryland,” said Gov. Moore. “The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to ensuring that every dollar awarded will help strengthen the places we call home.”

The projects in the proposed budget were selected through a competitively-scored, multi-agency review process used for the State Revitalization Programs, which help support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities, including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”



A Roof Replacement Program to provide roofs to low-income, single family homes owned and occupied by the disabled, elderly and veterans (Cumberland, Allegany County);

Construction of affordable single-family home builds and necessary equipment for a homeownership program in Elkton (Elkton, Cecil County);

Predevelopment and architectural and engineering designs for the development of the Downtown Frederick Hotel and Conference Center (Frederick, Frederick County);

Demolition of an unsafe building on the Perch property and creation of a walking path between Manokin Park and downtown Princess Anne (Princess Anne, Somerset County).

The Strategic Demolition Fund , a statewide program aimed at catalyzing activities that accelerate economic development in existing Maryland communities, proposes $10 million to 27 projects, including:

The Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative is designed to support redevelopment in communities within the Baltimore Beltway. More than $20.5 million is proposed for 78 projects, including:

Acquisition and rehabilitation of housing in the Arundel Village and Brooklyn Heights communities (Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County);

Building a Workforce Development Makerspace at Pikesville Armory that will serve as a dynamic hub for innovation, collaboration, and education (Pikesville, Baltimore County);

Reducing mortgage interest rates by three percentage points for homeowners buying former vacant properties, this program increases homeownership and stabilizes neighborhoods (Baltimore City);

Restoration of windows and installation of new storefront systems at North Avenue Market to meet historic standards, support tenanting, and transform the building into a vibrant, welcoming economic anchor in Station North (Baltimore City);

Rehabilitation of the historic Upton Mansion to create a new home for the AFRO archives and a center for the study and celebration of African American history and culture (Baltimore City).

Like the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund proposes more than $20.2 million in funding for 33 projects in communities in and around the Capital Beltway, including:

Acquisition and activation of a vacant commercial space at the northern gateway of the forthcoming Long Branch Main Street to support placemaking, foster community connection, and attract new small businesses to the neighborhood (Silver Spring, Montgomery County);

New construction and fit-out of a grocery store to serve Park Place at Addison Road Metro and the surrounding community (Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County);

Rehab of Potts Hall into a new Welcome Center for the City of Mount Rainier (Mount Rainier, Prince George’s County);

Engineering and predevelopment for critical infrastructure improvements within the Aviation Landing District for a future affordable mixed-use development project site in College Park (College Park, Prince George’s County);

Predevelopment and renovation of a historic school building located in Fairmount Heights that will include United Communities Against Poverty’s new headquarters and a community space for residents (Fairmount Heights, Prince George’s County).

Community Legacy proposes more than $8 million to 48 projects in designated Sustainable Communities throughout Maryland, including:

Construction of the Northwest Street Park project, a direct result of the City of Annapolis’ Public Water Access Plan, which proposes activities for stormwater management/water quality and flood resilience that will support outdoor learning and other activities (Annapolis, Anne Arundel County);

Rehabilitation of spaces for two child care centers at Walbrook Junction and Edmondson Village retail centers and construction of the Meals on Wheels’ new headquarters adjacent to the Edmondson center (Baltimore City);

Transformation of a vacant, historic space as an expansion of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s stages to create a safe, accessible, and professionally equipped environment for a wide range of programming and community uses (Frederick, Frederick County);

Renovation and activation of two vacant historic buildings, for mercantile occupancy in Ellicott City that were modified due to ongoing flood mitigation efforts. This strengthens neighboring businesses in the Historic District and Main Street (Ellicott City, Howard County);

Construction of a new building for the Tylerton Fire Department to store additional equipment (Tylerton, Somerset County);

Revitalization of over 17,000 square feet at Dover Station to initiate the 3rd phase of development including the introduction of a brewery (Easton, Talbot County).

Maryland Facade Improvement Program proposed more than $5 million to 46 projects throughout Maryland. Some of these projects include:

Creation of a grant program for façade improvements to commercial and mixed-use properties in Westernport’s town center area, leveraging private investment to enhance economic vitality and preserve the Town’s character (Westernpost, Allegany);

Phase II of the Liberty Road Façade Improvement Initiative, to provide design and construction upgrades for businesses to enhance storefronts, improve visibility, and revitalize the commercial corridor (Gwynn Oak, Baltimore County);

Continuation of the City of Westminster’s Façade Improvement Program for commercial establishments within the Westminster Sustainable Community Designated areas (Westminster, Carroll County);

Building improvements to enhance the appearance of downtown Aberdeen, retain and assist existing businesses, and attract new commercial activity on its designated Main Street area (Aberdeen, Harford County);

Upgrades to the exteriors of commercial and mixed-use properties in Gaithersburg’s Enterprise Zone, which includes the City’s original commercial district and the aging Frederick Avenue Corridor (Gaithersburg, Montgomery County);

Continuation of the Commercial Facade Improvement Program to provide funding assistance for exterior improvements of commercial buildings in downtown Ocean City (Ocean City, Worcester).

Additionally, $10.2 million in grants and loans were proposed to higher education institutions and hospitals by the Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund for community development projects in disinvested areas of the state. The funds will support 20 projects, including:

Construction of Washington College’s Innovation Plant, a regional hub for workforce training, skilled trades education, and entrepreneurship (Chestertown, Kent County);

Creation of an oyster processing facility with aligned bio labs and a publicly accessible exhibit (Cambridge, Dorchester);

Cherry Hill South Shoreline Restoration & Connection to reconnect community members to restored waterfront green and recreational spaces by addressing infrastructure barriers, including roadways and degrading pedestrian paths (Baltimore City);

The Strategic Operations Center, a joint University of Maryland Baltimore-Downtown Partnership of Baltimore facility to enhance public safety, real-time response, and coordinated outreach in Downtown Baltimore through shared infrastructure, data integration, and multi-agency operations (Baltimore City).

Of the $73.7 million in planned grants announced today, $47.2 million are to projects in Just Communities across Maryland. Just Communities—which Governor Moore made official on Juneteenth last year—are designated areas identified through data and history where the state is intentionally directing investment to repair past harms, reduce disparities, and create equitable opportunities for residents.

For a full list of Fiscal Year 2027 projects in the proposed budget, visit FY27 State Revitalization Program Awards.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and its revitalization programs, please visit the Department’s website.