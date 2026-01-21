Two Displaced, No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in Waldorf

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at approximately 5:50 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 3500 block of Catskill Street in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported the garage on fire, with all occupants out of the structure.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a two-story home with an attached garage.

Crews quickly made entry into the residence to find a fire in the garage which extended into the first floor of the residence.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

SMECO, Washington Gas and the Fire Marshal were contacted to assist. The American Red Cross was requested to respond and assist the two displaced occupants.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. One firefighter was evaluated on the scene, however, no transports were made.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

