Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Returns Saturday, March 21, 2026 to Lexington Manor Passive Park, Vendor & Sponsor Opportunities Available!

The St. Mary’s County Government Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) will host Southern Maryland’s very own Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from noon – 4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park, MD

Celebrate the start of spring at this free family event held at St. Mary’s County’s premiere arts park, featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, community organizations, activities, and entertainment options. Lexington Manor Passive Park is home to dozens of cherry blossom trees growing throughout the 80-acre park.

Returning vendors from previous years can register right away using R&P’s online registration system. First time vendors can register beginning February 23, 2026. A $60 vendor fee is only required for vendors who wish to sell goods or provide certain additional activities.

To register as a vendor, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate, select Online Registration, and select the Cherry Blossom Festival under the Events & Activities tab.

A variety of sponsorship levels are also available for businesses and organizations to support the Cherry Blossom Festival. Perks and benefits include pre-event and onsite recognition, premiere booth space, and logo placement on event materials. Sponsorship details can be found in the R&P Sponsorship and Partnership Overview: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf

For vendor questions or information, please contact R&P Parks Operations Manager, Marguerite Cardenuto, at [email protected]. For assistance with online registration, contact the R&P Main Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800 or by email at [email protected].