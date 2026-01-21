Charges Pending in Fatal Hit and Run Investigation, Police Identify Suspected Driver and Vehicle Involved

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (CARU) is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Monday evening in Temple Hills. The deceased pedestrian’s name will be released once his family is notified.

On January 19, 2026, at about 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 3000 block of Branch Avenue for a pedestrian collision. At the scene, officers found the victim in a parking lot with injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver did not stay on the scene.

Shortly after the incident, patrol officers canvassing the area located the suspected driver and recovered what is believed to be the striking vehicle. CARU is actively working to determine the cause of the collision and is in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed at this time.

If you have information and would like to speak to a CARU investigator, please call 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to incident number 26-0003577.