Gary Lee Lester, 86, of Tracy’s Landing passed away January 13, 2026. He was born April 16, 1939, in Windber, PA to Jacob and Dora (Hull) Lester. Gary grew up on the family farm in Johnstown, PA. He married Donna Russell on July 24, 1957, and shortly after they moved to Maryland. He owned and operated his own HVAC business for many years. Gary loved the Lord and lived his life guided by faith. He loved his family more than anything. Gary was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed feeding wildlife in his yard.

Gary is survived by his children Denise Lester Klein of Deale, Lori Collins and her husband Buddy of Fairhaven, and Kevin Lester and his wife Joni of Moscow, Idaho, grandchildren Elli Klein, Krystle McCoy and her husband Matt, Brittney Wayson and her husband Kyle, Shawn Collins and his wife Katie, Ryan Collins, Leah Napier, Tara Carmen and her husband Brad, Clay Lester and his wife Trisha, Ty Lester and his wife Katie, and Ross Lester and his wife Kelsey, 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Max. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Napier.