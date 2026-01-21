Lucille Childs Bowen, 97,

Lucille Childs Bowen passed away the morning of Wednesday, January 14, 2026 in Prince Frederick, MD at the age of 97.

She was born on February 14, 1928 to Leland and Annie (Hall) Bowen of Sandy Point. Lucille grew up with many aunts, uncles, and cousins in her community. After high school, she worked for what was then the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Baltimore before marrying Kenneth Merton Bowen on October 18, 1947. The couple moved into the house he built for them on the family farm.

Lucille was a homemaker and mother to their two children until she became the Calvert County Farm Bureau secretary, a position she held for 34 years before retiring to care for Kenneth in 1999. During her time with Farm Bureau, she formed many lasting friendships with farm families and the staff of the Extension Office.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, sisters Elsie and Erma, and son Gregory and daughter-in-law Tamea.

Lucille is survived by her daughter Kay (Richard) Thompson; grandchildren Emily (Nicholas) Mudd, Thomas (Stephanie) Thompson, Kenneth (Jennifer) Thompson, Nathan (Kelsey) Bowen; great grandchildren Harvey Earl, Charlotte Thompson, Mina Thompson, Celia Bowen, and Alice Bowen; sister-in-law Carole H. Bowen, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Barbara Foshee and Marsha Dyjack for their help in her care which enabled Lucille to remain in her home; and also thanks Tennille Harris, her caregiver, and the wonderful staff on the third floor of Calvert Health Hospital.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 20 at Trinity Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, preceded by Viewing at 10 AM, also at Trinity. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Southern Maryland Food Bank or the American Cancer Society.