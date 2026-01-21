Kaitlin Nicole Gibson, 32, of Lothian passed away January 15, 2026. She was born on January 11, 1994, to Thomas and Cheryl (Thomas) Gibson. She grew up in Lothian and attended Southern High School. She loved her work as a cashier and cook on a food truck and had dreams of owning her own truck one day. Kaitlin loved spending time with her children and listening to music. She liked to joke around and have a good time. She was funny, loud, and the life of the party. She will be greatly missed.

Kaitlin is survived by her children Nevaeh Donovan and Sean Donovan, Jr., her mother Cheryl Thomas, father Thomas Gibson, brother Hans Dietrich, sister Courtney Wood, grandparents Linda and Joe Thomas, fiancé Sean Donovan, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.