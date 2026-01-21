Katharine Rebekah Wilson, lovingly known as “KittyBeck,” was born on February 24, 1936, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on January 15, 2026.

KittyBeck grew up on her family farm in Owings, Maryland, a place that remained at the heart of her life. It was there that she raised her own family and lived out the remainder of her years, deeply rooted in faith, family, and community.

She was preceded in childhood by her two older siblings, William Stanley Kratz (“Bill”) and Barbara Ellen Kratz. KittyBeck met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Wilson, and they were married on May 10, 1958, at Friendship United Methodist Church. Together, they raised three sons: Robert Jr. (Elaine), Donald (Danielle), and David (Maddie, the dog).

Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Faith (Cliff), Emily (David), Evan (Kate), Rebecca (Derek), Ben (Kristine), Cassidy (Tiffany), and Baylee; fifteen great-grandchildren: Jerry, Georgia, Ava, Taylor (Zack), Camryn, Vivian, Lukas, Evelyn, Ellie, Emery, Everett, Sylvia, Graham, Penny, and Amir, two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Reese, her sister-in-law (Vernelle), four nieces and two nephews.

Throughout her life, KittyBeck worked in several roles where her warmth and dedication were evident. She served as Secretary to the Base Commander at the Chesapeake Beach Naval Research Laboratory Attachment, worked as a receptionist for Dr. Hertz, Podiatrist, and later as a Testing Coordinator at the Community College of Southern Maryland. In each position, she was known for her kindness, professionalism, and genuine care for others.

A devoted and active member of Friendship United Methodist Church, KittyBeck lived her life with the intention of uplifting everyone she encountered. Whether through handwritten notes, thoughtfully prepared gift baskets, warm blueberry muffins, her famous sour cream coffee cake, chocolate chip cookies, or apple turnovers, it was ultimately her welcoming presence that made the greatest impact. She had a remarkable gift for making people feel seen, valued, and loved. Her home and her heart were always open.

Family was always KittyBeck’s first priority. From cherished gatherings like Christmas Eve and Easter on the Farm to simple tea parties at Nannie’s, she made every moment meaningful and memorable. She was a generous host with the biggest heart, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering devotion to those she held dear.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church, followed by a luncheon in the hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.