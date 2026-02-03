Yes, Gas Delivery Is a Thing—and It’s Local

Did You Know Southern Maryland Has a Mobile Fuel Delivery Service?

Most of us are used to planning our day around gas station stops. But many people don’t realize that right here in Southern Maryland, there’s a local company that will actually bring the fuel to you.

S J Johnson Mobile Fuel Service is quietly serving businesses and residents across the area, delivering gasoline and diesel directly to vehicles, equipment, farms, job sites, and even homes — all on a scheduled basis.

For many customers, it’s not about convenience alone. It’s about saving time, reducing downtime, and making daily life a little easier.

Who Is Using It?

While residential customers are welcome, the service has become especially helpful for:

Commercial fleets

Construction companies

Farms

Boat owners

Instead of sending employees off-site to fuel up, businesses can keep vehicles and equipment running without interruption. That means fewer delays, less downtime, and more efficient workdays.

Boaters have also found it useful, avoiding the hassle of transporting fuel or maneuvering to fuel docks.

A Helpful Option for Local Residents

S J Johnson Mobile Fuel Service also supports members of the community who benefit from fewer errands. Elderly residents, people recovering from surgery, individuals with disabilities, and busy parents often find peace of mind knowing fuel delivery is one less thing to worry about.

As the team puts it, sometimes it’s not about luxury — it’s just about help where it matters.

How the Service Works

Fuel is delivered on a schedule chosen by the customer, with memberships designed for regular, reliable service:

Basic Membership – $24.95/month + fuel

One scheduled fill-up per week at one location, with unlimited vehicles

Two scheduled fill-ups per week at one location, with unlimited vehicles

Available locally, though memberships are encouraged for long-term value

All memberships can be customized to meet specific schedules or operational needs.

To encourage ongoing service, S J Johnson is currently offering the first month free for customers who sign up for a one-year membership (fuel cost still applies).

Fuel Options Available

Customers can choose from:

87 and 93 octane gasoline

Diesel (on-road and off-road)

Non-ethanol gasoline

Fuel pricing is comparable to local gas stations and may change with market conditions.

Serving Southern Maryland

S J Johnson Mobile Fuel Service currently serves:

Calvert County

Charles County

St. Mary’s County

Prince George’s County

Southern Anne Arundel County, including Route 4 and Mayo Road areas

Giving Back Locally

Beyond fuel delivery, S J Johnson Mobile Fuel Service is actively involved in the community, supporting:

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

End Hunger (Calvert County)

Veterans Breakfast at Bulrushes Café (monthly sponsorship)

Local high school sports teams, including Fury Softball

, including Fury Softball “Breakfast at Sniffany’s,” a Humane Society fundraiser held at Serenity Farm in Benedict

A Local Service Many Don’t Know Exists

Mobile fuel delivery isn’t something most people think about — until they realize it’s available right here at home. For businesses and families alike, it’s another example of how local services continue to adapt to meet real community needs.

To learn more about S J Johnson Mobile Fuel Service, visit:

SJJohnsonMobileGas.com