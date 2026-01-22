Man Indicted in Fatal Hit and Run Crash at Childs Birthday Party That Killed Woman and Injured 13 Others, Including 8 Children

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson announced today that 66-year-old Sunday Okedeyi Joseph has been indicted on 36 charges, including 1 count of grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, 3 counts of hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury, 11 counts of failure to return and remain at the scene of accident involving bodily injury, and 11 counts of reckless driving.

On October 18, 2025, Joseph reversed his vehicle into the front yard of a residence in Bladensburg where a child’s birthday party was being held inside a tent.

The crash resulted in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez and injured 13 additional individuals, including 8 children and 6 adults. Joseph fled the scene and was arrested the following day.

A grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years incarcerated; hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury carries a maximum of 5 years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine; failure to return and remain at the scene of accident involving bodily injury carries a maximum penalty of 1 year of incarceration; and a reckless driving charge carries a maximum of 60 days of incarceration.