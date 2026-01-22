Maryland State Police Investigating Death of State Prison Inmate in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police continue an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Anne Arundel County.

The inmate, identified as Javon Foster, 38, was a state prison inmate serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County. Foster was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

At 7:25 p.m. on January 18, 2026, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates Foster was located on the floor of his cell where he was pronounced deceased. Police believe Foster’s cellmate was in the cell at the time of his death.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. The investigation continues.