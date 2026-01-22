Auditions Begin for CSM’s Spring Production of ‘Into the Woods’

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate of Arts Theater and Dance program invites aspiring performers to take the stage and audition for its spring production of “Into the Woods” on Tuesday, January 20, or Thursday, January 22. Auditions are open to CSM students and members of the community.

The classic Broadway musical follows the journey of a baker and his wife through the forest as they attempt to break a witch’s curse. Along the way, the two meet characters from several famous Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel.

“’Into the Woods’ shakes up familiar favorites and brings a fresh twist to classic fairy tales,” said Program Coordinator and show Director AnnMarie Saunders. “The themes in Into the Woods resonate in so many aspects of our lives that the show speaks to a wide audience and will inspire theater lovers at CSM and across the community.”

This will be the seventh play Saunders has directed at CSM since stepping into the role in 2023. She said last fall’s “Witness for the Prosecution” was the first production to feature a cast of mostly students



“Everyone who steps on stage or behind the curtain brings something different to the production,” Saunders said. “Students learn from community performers with years of experience, and those experienced actors learn from students who see something new or different in familiar roles. It’s a joy each semester to see where the cast begins to how they come together for opening night.”

The Associate of Arts Theater and Dance program prepares students for a wide range of careers both on and off stage, including costume and set design, makeup artistry, producers, directors, and writers, as well as professional dancers and actors. Additionally, CSM has several transfer agreements creating pathways for students to continue their education at four-year institutions.

Department Chair Dr. Richard Bilsker said the program courses are designed to give students broad career exposure and flexibility to open as many professional doors as possible.

“CSM Arts is focused on shaping the next generation well-rounded arts professionals, regardless of the path they choose to take,” Bilsker said. “Our students are driven to inspire and make a difference with their art. Our job is to give them training and support to help them reach their goals.”

Career opportunities in the arts are gaining momentum across Maryland, fueled by a rise in economic growth and increased state investment.

The Maryland State Arts Council reports that in 2024, the art sector had a $968 million impact on the state, providing $289 million in salaries and generating $23.7 million in state and local tax revenue.

In Southern Maryland, Charles County is developing an Arts and Culture Master Plan funded by the Tri-County Council and Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. This plan will guide future investments to ensure the arts continue to grow, and is integrated into community plans through future infrastructure, grant programs, workforce training, and dedicated arts funding.

“Theater, dance, and the arts are essential to strong, successful communities,” Bilsker said. “These programs bring people together, fostering collaboration and communication. Investing in arts programs is an investment in the community’s future.”

Auditions for “Into the Woods” will take place January 20 and 22 at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to be prepared to perform one – two minutes of comedic monologue, and 32 bars of a song.

Opening night will take place on April 10.